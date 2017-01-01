Megaport Teams with Seaborn Cable for South America Coverage

Megaport announced a strategic agreement with Seaborn Networks, which is developing the Seabras-1 cable system, to enable elastic, subsea connectivity services via an online portal to South America.



Seaborn will have its own portal and provisioning platform in line with the existing services that Megaport currently offers. This will enable Seaborn customers to access any of Megaport's 140+ enabled data centres, and also to order from a portal that leverages three years of Megaport's technology and will have continued management and support from Megaport.



Under the alliance, Seaborn will also have exclusive rights to deploy Megaport-enabled broadband on demand solutions inside of South America and for international connectivity to and from South America. This will be the first third party operated Megaport PoP in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



"A strategic alliance such as this with Seaborn Networks, enables us to leverage our unique SDN to provide cloud connections between North and South American enterprises in a flexible, cloud agnostic manner," said Denver Maddux, Megaport CEO. "Seaborn was an easy choice for a strategic alliance and exclusive South American partnership with a long list of mutual benefits, like minded executive teams and a shared desired to disrupt the natural markets using leading technology and software. As Megaport continues to expand our global reach and diversification of services, partners like Seaborn will be a key focus in creating a truly neutral, global platform."



"We share Megaport's vision regarding the opportunity to roll out these broadband-on-demand capabilities on the US-Brazil route as well as throughout other South American markets," said Larry Schwartz, Chairman & CEO of Seaborn Networks. "We are excited to be able to have the exclusive rights to deploy Megaport's Elastic Interconnection services throughout South America and look forward to working with the Megaport team."



