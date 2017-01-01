Kaminario Raises $75 Million for All-Flash Storage Arrays

Kaminario secured $75 million in a new round of financing for its all-flash storage solutions.



Kaminario, which is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, with offices in Israel, London, and New York City, said the new capital will be used to accelerate go-to-market initiatives, expand its global presence and fuel research and development.



The latest funding round was led by Waterwood, a private equity firm that invests in growth-stage technology companies. Participation in this round was a mix of new and existing investors, including Sequoia, Pitango, Lazarus, Silicon Valley Bank and Globespan Capital Partners. The new round brings Kaminario's total funding to $218 million.



"Our strong business growth, cutting-edge technology and the all-flash market opportunity make Kaminario very attractive to investors and partners alike," said Dani Golan, founder and CEO, Kaminario. "The role of the data center is transforming as businesses continue to accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver agile storage solutions for today's on-demand applications. This new funding will allow us to continue our global expansion and accelerate our innovation agenda to better serve our customers."



http://www.kaminario.com