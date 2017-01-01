Juniper's QFX10000 Powers PacketFabric

PacketFabric has selected Juniper Networks as its principal packet-switched network infrastructure provider for its next-generation Ethernet-based cloud networking services.



PacketFabric is offering a fully automated SDN-based network that allows users to instantaneously provision terabit-scale connectivity in a direct, private and secure manner across a next-generation transport fabric, powered by Juniper's QFX10000 line of switches.



Juniper said its automation technologies enables PacketFabric's next-generation platform to provide real-time visibility and real-time interactivity, making it easier than ever before to oversee network traffic.



"PacketFabric is delivering a platform that can revolutionize how networks interconnect and interact with each other, which is an initial step towards making Digital Cohesion a reality -- an era in which multiple applications self-assemble to deliver new, predictive services. At Juniper, we are thrilled to be providing the advanced switching technology that will support the PacketFabric platform and provide its users with the superior performance, scalability and flexibility needed to have real-time and on-demand services. We look forward to continuing to work with PacketFabric to deliver networking innovation that helps their customers benefit from the cloud," stated Paul Obsitnik, vice president of portfolio marketing, Juniper Networks.



http://www.packetfabric.com

http://www.juniper.net