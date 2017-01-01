Juniper Supplies NFV-Based Routing for Korea's LG U+

Major Korean service provider LG U+ (a member of the LG Group) has selected Juniper Networks technology for its next-generation 5G network upgrade, which includes the Juniper Networks virtual route reflector capability within the vMX, and the EX4300/EX2200 Ethernet Switches.



Juniper said two specific technology requirements were defined by LG U+ for evaluation -- virtual routing and OpenStack-based NFV orchestration. Its virtual routing solution offers two key features that addressed major resiliency objectives for LG U+, including:







Auto Recovery - the ability to automatically recognize network errors and then dynamically create a new Virtual Router immediately in order to ensure seamless service continuity.

Auto Healing - the ability to prevent system overload if operator-defined maximum CPU and memory utilization values are exceeded.