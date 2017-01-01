Juniper Supplies NFV-Based Routing for Korea's LG U+

Major Korean service provider LG U+ (a member of the LG Group) has selected Juniper Networks technology for its next-generation 5G network upgrade, which includes the Juniper Networks virtual route reflector capability within the vMX, and the EX4300/EX2200 Ethernet Switches.
Juniper said two specific technology requirements were defined by LG U+ for evaluation -- virtual routing and OpenStack-based NFV orchestration. Its virtual routing solution offers two key features that addressed major resiliency objectives for LG U+, including:
- Auto Recovery - the ability to automatically recognize network errors and then dynamically create a new Virtual Router immediately in order to ensure seamless service continuity.
- Auto Healing - the ability to prevent system overload if operator-defined maximum CPU and memory utilization values are exceeded.
Juniper's solution also has the openness and flexibility to support third-party hosted operating systems, hypervisors and orchestration tools, while also providing modular customization.Similarly, the EX4300/EX2200 Ethernet Switches feature Virtual Chassis technology that simplifies management while reducing operational costs. Juniper Networks has also enabled IPv6 routing, anti-hacking and anti-DDoS attack services in LG U+'s NFV infrastructure, with additional features that could be added in the future.
"We are very excited about Korea's first commercial launch of a carrier-grade NFV-based router. I believe this will enable us to not only drastically improve our routing performance, but provide greater stability and a more diverse range of services for our customers. As a leader of the 5G era, LG U+ plans to expand the adoption of NFV equipment in close, continued cooperation alongside Juniper Networks," stated Jae-ho Choi, General Manager, Transport Platform Development Team, LG U+.
http://newsroom.juniper.net/press-releases/juniper-networks-drives-5g-evolution-with-korea-s-first-nfv-based-routing-soluti-11g126787-001
