Juniper Posts Q4 Revenue of $1.386B, up 5% YoY

Juniper Networks reported preliminary net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $1,385.6 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year and an increase of 8% sequentially. Juniper's GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 21.5%, an increase from 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2015, and an increase from 19.5% in the third quarter of 2016. GAAP net income was $197.4 million, flat year-over-year, and an increase of 15% sequentially. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $0.51.



"I am pleased to report year-over-year revenue and non-GAAP earnings growth after a challenging start to 2016," said Rami Rahim, chief executive officer at Juniper Networks. "We believe we are successfully executing on our strategy to diversify our business and capture share in the cloud and cloud-enabled segments of our market. Our innovation pipeline and product portfolio are strong and position us well as we head into 2017."