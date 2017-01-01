Juniper Unveils Unite Cloud Framework for Hybrid Environments

Juniper Networks introduced "Unite Cloud" - a data center framework for helping enterprises to simplify the creation and management of hybrid, multi-cloud environments. The solution complements the previously announced Unite Campus and Unite Cloud-Enabled Branch solutions to further broaden Juniper's Unite architecture.



Juniper's Unite Cloud is aimed at building and managing many virtualized elements spread across multiple geographies and cloud environments.



The framework includes the latest version of Juniper's Junos Space Network Director data center management tool, provides advanced automation for simple management, allowing networks to scale securely with analytics that enable an enhanced experience to visualize, analyze and control the network. This provides the ability to to configure and visualize multiple data centers through a single pane of glass, relieving network administrators from performing manual provisioning and configuration. It features controller-less network virtualization to automate the building and management for overlay fabrics on top of layer 3 fabrics, utilizing Ethernet VPN (EVPN) control plane and Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) overlay.



The Unite Cloud framework uses Juniper's new QFX5110 data center switch, which is designed to be scalable and agile enough to handle high-bandwidth applications, including server virtualization and simple leaf and spine topologies to web scale fabric architectures. Juniper is offering Contrail JumpStart services to assist customers with the deployment of the Contrail Cloud Platform or Contrail Networking software in their data centers.



"The move to hybrid, multi-cloud IT is accelerating with workloads migrating to cloud data centers at lightspeed. Enterprises require agility and elasticity for applications or services to be spun up quickly and managed efficiently and securely with limited resources. With the solutions announced today, Juniper is changing the landscape for IT leaders who are in search of open, automated and secure solutions to deploy hybrid cloud environments," stated Denise Shiffman, senior vice president, Juniper Development and Innovation, Juniper Networks.



