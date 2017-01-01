Italy's Retelit Powers Ultra-high Capacity Transport Network with Coriant

Retelit, a leading Italian provider of data and infrastructure services to the telecommunications market, has selected Coriant’s 100G technology to support end-to-end delivery of high-capacity, low latency services on its recently expanded fiber optic infrastructure.



The Coriant coherent optical transmission solution will power a resilient, 100G terrestrial transit network for end-user traffic traversing Europe and Asia via Retelit’s AAE-1 (Asia Africa Europe 1) subsea landing station in Bari, Italy. Retelit’s network project will serve as the backbone for AAE-1 transit traffic.



The deployment uses the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform and Coriant CloudWave Optics coherent interface technology. Coriant said its advanced transmission technologies and sophisticated optical layer planning tools enable Retelit to maximize the reach, capacity, and flexibility of its high-speed transport infrastructure, while reducing operational costs and complexity. Retelit will also use the Coriant Transport Network Management System (TNMS) to simplify and accelerate end-to-end service provisioning.



“The launch of AAE-1 will unleash new demand for high-capacity, low latency terrestrial transit across Italy,” said Richard Fellner, Regional Vice President, EMEA, Coriant. "We are pleased to be a strategic technology partner with Retelit and help them capitalize on emerging market opportunities with a best-in-class solution and unmatched service excellence.”



