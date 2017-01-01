Intel Announces Global 5G Modem

Intel will begin sampling a 5G modem in the second half of 2017. The device will be capable of delivering 5G in both sub-6 GHz bands and mmWave spectrum in regions worldwide – including the United States, Europe, Korea and Japan



The modem’s baseband chip pairs with a new 5G transceiver that enables both sub-6 Ghz and mmWave capabilities. The chipset incorporates key 3GPP 5G NR (new radio) technology – including low latency frame structures, advanced channel coding and massive MIMO – to deliver faster connectivity and ultra-responsiveness.



Intel said its goal is to support both early trials and to lay a foundation enabling accelerated development of products that will support the 3GPP NR specification and help drive global adoption of the 3GPP 5G standard.



https://newsroom.intel.com/editorials/intel-accelerates-the-future-with-first-global-5g-modem/





