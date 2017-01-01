Intel and HERE Work on HD Mapping with Centimeter Precision

Intel will acquire a 15 percent ownership stake in HERE, a developer of digital maps and location-based services based in the Netherlands. HERE is a private company, which is indirectly wholly owned by AUDI AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG.



Intel and HERE will collaborate on the research and development of a highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture that supports real-time updates of high definition (HD) maps for highly and fully automated driving. Additionally, the two companies plan to jointly explore strategic opportunities that result from enriching edge-computing devices with location data.



Intel will also work with AUDI AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG to test the architecture. Intel and HERE envision making the architecture broadly available across the automotive industry as a seamlessly integrated offering that simplifies and shortens time of development for automakers.The companies said future HD mapping will support vehicle localization to within centimeters, enabling vehicles precisely position themselves on the roadway to enable reliable autonomous driving functionality.“Cars are rapidly becoming some of the world’s most intelligent, connected devices,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. “We look forward to working with HERE and its automotive partners to deliver an important technology foundation for smart and connected cars of the future.”“A real-time, self-healing and high-definition representation of the physical world is critical for autonomous driving, and achieving this will require significantly more powerful and capable in-vehicle compute platforms,” said Edzard Overbeek, HERE CEO. “As a premier silicon provider, Intel can help accelerate HERE’s ambitions in this area by supporting the creation of a universal, always up-to-date digital location platform that spans the vehicle, the cloud and everything else connected.”