INOC Launches Network Operations Center for Subsea Cables

INOC is now providing 24x7 Network Operations Center (NOC) services for subsea cable systems across a wide array of disciplines, including organizational procedure, documentation, customer on-boarding, event monitoring and quality control. The company operates a primary NOC in Madison, WI, and a Disaster Recovery NOC near Chicago, IL.



The company said that whether an optical network resides beneath the ocean or on land connecting an enterprise or data center between remote locations, the imperatives of 24/7 network operations have similarities. While the configurations and power requirements may differ on land and undersea, and the repair of cables requires different tactics depending on the location of the damage, issue detection, troubleshooting and follow-through processes remain the same and still enlists the optical expertise found in a seasoned NOC team.



INOC's suite of NOC services for subsea cable companies include the monitoring and management of wet plant, Data Communications Networks (DCNs), and environmental elements including power, temperature and moisture, and facility access control, in addition to supporting the terrestrial network segments. As an ISO 27001-certified company, INOC also ensures the security of customer information assets across all processes and technology.



“Many subsea cable owner-operators that do not want to incur the substantial expense of building and operating their own Network Operations Center often look to external NOC solutions,” says Prasad Ravi, CEO of INOC. “Our engineers possess in-depth, practical knowledge of coherent optical systems and advanced modulation techniques, an acumen that translates easily from the terrestrial to subsea network domain.”



