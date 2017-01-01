IBM Announces New Flash Storage

IBM introduced new, all-flash storage solutions designed for midrange and large enterprises with application workloads varying from enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial transactions to cognitive applications like machine learning and natural language processing.



Business Class Storage – the IBM DS8884F has been designed for traditional applications such as ERP, order processing, database transactions, customer relationship management and human resources information systems. It offers the lowest entry cost for midrange enterprises with 256 GB Cache (DRAM) and between 6.4-154 TB of Flash Capacity.

Enterprise Class Storage - the IBM DS8886F has been engineered for high speed transactional operations like high-performance online transaction processing, high-speed commercial data processing, high-performance data warehouse and data mining and critical financial transaction systems. It provides users 2 TB Cache (DRAM) and between 6.4-614.4 TB of Flash Capacity.

Analytic Class Storage – the IBM DS8888F is ideal for cognitive and real-time analytics and decision making including predictive analytics, real time optimization, machine learning and cognitive systems, natural language speech and video processing. To support this it delivers 2 TB Cache (DRAM) and between 6.4 TB-1.22 PB of Flash Capacity providing superior performance and capacity able to address the most demanding business workload requirements.

IBM said its flash solutions now deliver "six nines availability", ensuring continuous operations 99.9999 percent of the time. The company is also providing deep integration between IBM Storage and IBM z Systems using co-developed software that provides data protection, remote replication and optimization for midrange and large enterprises.The new family includes: