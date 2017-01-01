Hytrust: Transformation for the Cyber Security Industry

The security industry is changing dramatically, says Hemma Prafullchandra, CTO and EVP of Products for Hytrust, driven by IoT, connected automobiles, smart sensors, etc. Security needs to deal with this pace of innovation. It needs to become more agile, easier to use, and easier to move wherever workloads may land.







See video: https://youtu.be/lyQDIcF60Ck



