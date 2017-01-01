HPE to Acquire Cloud Cruiser for Cloud Consumption Analytics

HPE agreed to acquire Cloud Cruiser, a start-up specializing in cloud consumption analytics software that enables customers to manage and optimize public, private and hybrid cloud usage and spend. HPE is one of Cloud Cruiser’s largest customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.



HPE said the Cloud Cruiser IT infrastructure consumption analytics application provides clear insight into IT usage and spend and helps customers more effectively plan and manage their IT systems. The company is already a key component of HPE’s Flexible Capacity business as we currently license Cloud Cruiser’s solutions in its Flexible Capacity offering.Cloud Cruiser was founded in 2010 and is based in San Jose, CA and Roseville, CA.