GTT Completes Acquisition of Hibernia Networks

GTT Communications completed its previously announced acquisition of Hibernia Networks.
The acquisition delivers the following assets:
- Five subsea cables, including Hibernia Express, the lowest latency transatlantic cable system, and eight cable landing stations
- New global points of presence, expanding GTT’s Tier 1 IP network to over 300 in total
- Optical and low latency transport, video and CDN services
- Key relationships with marquee clients, specifically within the financial services, media and entertainment, web-centric and service provider segments
“The addition of Hibernia Networks advances GTT’s growth strategy,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “The transaction expands GTT’s top five global IP network, adds products to our cloud networking portfolio and provides a strong recurring revenue base via established relationships with multinational clients. Our clients will also benefit from a team with deep technical expertise and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client service.”
New Hibernia Express Cable Timed at Record 58.95ms Latency for NY-London
The new Hibernia Express transatlantic cable is delivering an actual tested latency of better than 58.95ms (milliseconds) from New York to London, which is faster by more than half a millisecond off the original projected speed.
Hibernia Networks said its new undersea cable has undergone rigorous testing over the past two weeks. Testing parameters included power stability, spectral efficiency and latency. The results confirmed the latency on Hibernia Express from LD4 in Slough, England to NY4 in Secaucus, New Jersey to be under 58.95ms.
- Hibernia Express utilizes a 6-fiber-pair submarine cable, with a portion of the fibers optimized for lowest latency and a portion optimized for 100X100 Gpbs design capacity. The total cross-sectional design capacity of the cable will be over 53 Tbps. Hibernia Express will initially launch with 100 Gbps transmission capacity using TE SubCom’s C100 SLTE platform. Hibernia Express follows the most direct route between the UK and North America, promising to reduce latency by at least 5 milliseconds over existing cables.
