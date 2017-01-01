Global Capacity Expands Network Edge Nationwide

Global Capacity announced its nationwide Ethernet service expansion with a network investment in 346 central offices.



Global Capacity said its investment in central office facility equipment enables it to leverage the existing copper infrastructure to deliver from 1 Mbps up to 100 Mbps access directly to customers, satisfying the growing demand for hybrid and SD-WAN network solutions.



"As demand for our Ethernet offerings continues to soar, Global Capacity recognizes the need to respond quickly to businesses to provide scalable solutions that can meet demand as they grow," comments Jack Lodge, President, Global Capacity. "Global Capacity will continue to expand Ethernet coverage in 2017 to address the need to connect to high-value destinations, including private and public Cloud, business applications, internet and data centers."With this expansion, Global Capacity increases the density of its Ethernet services footprint, making the following services available to an additional 302,188 new commercial addresses in 264 cities across 36 metro markets in 20 states:Ethernet over Copper (EoC): Offers symmetric speeds ranging from 1 Mbps up to 100 Mbps to over 2.2 million business addresses. Global Capacity Ethernet over Copper affords businesses with access to high-bandwidth, resilient and cost-efficient service. EoC gives businesses that are in buildings without fiber connectivity a strong, high-speed option. Service is based on location availability.Asymmetric Ethernet (AsyE): Offers asymmetric speed up to 50/10 Mbps. Global Capacity Asymmetric Ethernet fills the gap for businesses where other broadband services fall short. It offers COS business-class uptime guarantees and MPLS and Voice application support. Service is based on location availability.http://www.globalcapacity.com