Facebook to build Next Data Center in Odense, Denmark

Facebook has selected Odense, Denmark as the location for its next data center, joining Prineville (Oregon), Forest City (North Carolina), Luleå (Sweden), Altoona (Iowa), Fort Worth (Texas), Clonee (Ireland), and Los Lunas (New Mexico) facilities as one of the cornerstones of its global infrastructure.



The new data center will be built with Open Compute Project hardware designs and will be one of the most energy efficient to date.

The company said Denmark was chosen for its robust Nordic electric grid, access to fiber, access to renewable power, and a great set of collaborative community partner. Renewal energy is expected to account for 100% of electricity needs.



https://www.facebook.com/notes/odense-data-center/hello-odense/1104572789664613





