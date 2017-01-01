F5 Posts Revenue of $516 Million, up 5.4% YoY

F5 Networks reported Q1 revenue of $516.0 million, up 5.4 percent from $489.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2016.



GAAP net income was $94.2 million ($1.44 per diluted share), compared to $89.7 million ($1.28 per diluted share) in the first quarter a year ago. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation and amortization of purchased intangible assets, non-GAAP net income was $130.3 million ($1.98 per diluted share), compared to $120.6 million ($1.73 per diluted share) in the first quarter of last year.



“As we anticipated, the launch of BIG-IP iSeries, which we successfully completed in November, was a significant contributor to product revenue which grew 2 percent year-over-year,” said John McAdam, F5 president and chief executive officer. “iSeries bookings during the quarter represented approximately 18 percent of appliance bookings and we believe that percentage will increase during the current quarter with general availability of the complete family for the entire quarter.



“Product sales were robust in the Americas, APAC and Japan in Q1, while sales in EMEA remained relatively soft, and were down year over year. As we emphasized during our Analyst/Investor Meeting in November, the array of new products we have brought to market recently and those we are introducing this quarter are closely aligned with major industry trends and the needs of large organizations worldwide. We believe the migration of applications to public and private clouds, the build-out of hybrid cloud infrastructures, the explosion of SSL-encrypted traffic, and the need to provide security for applications, including the burgeoning array of IoT applications, all represent major market opportunities in the current quarter and beyond.”



