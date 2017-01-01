Ericsson Installs 10 Gbps E-Band Radio to Base Station

Ericsson has installed a 10 Gbps microwave hop using E-Band spectrum (70/80 GHz) in a 2+0 configuration (two carriers) in T-Mobile Czech Repulic’s live network.



The installation, which uses Ericsson’s commercially available MINI-LINK 6352, connects an optical aggregation site with a base station in the Prague area. This link spans a distance of 4.85 kilometers.



Ericsson said its outdoor MINI-LINK 6352 has the capacity and functionality to enable rapid deployment of 5G networks. The unit includes an embedded L2 switch, enabling full aggregation and switching between all traffic ports, makes it flexible to fulfill almost any site needs.



Lubor Žatko, Network Development & Delivery Director, T-Mobile says: “T-Mobile has been cooperating with Ericsson in the Czech Republic for 20 years, and use their MINI-LINK solutions for base station connectivity. The introduction of the MINI-LINK 6352 E-Band unit delivers the high capacity and low latency connectivity that T-Mobile needs as we prepare for 5G applications. We appreciate Ericsson’s solutions and attention in the microwave area to take care of our future needs. This latest 10Gbps microwave hop shows the potential of a quick 5G rollout in the Czech Republic.”



Marian Bezak, Head of Czech Republic and Slovakia, Ericsson, says: “In cooperation with T-Mobile Czech Republic, Ericsson brings the newest microwave technologies to the Czech market, helping to provide the best user experience for its customers. We strongly believe that we can contribute and support T-Mobile Czech Republic to further develop the Czech telecom industry and we are looking forward to expanding our cooperation towards the 5G era.”



