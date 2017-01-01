Ericsson Announces Support for OpenECOMP

Ericsson announced its supportive of AT&T's OpenECOMP initiative, saying it shares the vision of a modular and model-driven management and orchestration system with analytics and policy-based control. Ericsson wants to accelerate industry alignment in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) management and orchestration. To this end, Ericsson will support service providers who deploy OpenECOMP and work with AT&T to encourage industry alignment.



“Network Functions Virtualization is about developing software that enables the best usage of underlying common hardware platforms, while employing the agility and flexibility of a cloud environment. Ericsson, a global leader in NFV/SDN Infrastructure, Network Applications, and Management and Orchestration, is highly supportive of the open source development in this area, and Ericsson will continue to engage and drive the industry alignment, stated Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson’s Chief Strategy and Technology Officer.



Ericsson noted that will continue to collaborate and contribute toward projects like OpenStack, Linux, OpenDaylight and OPNFV.



https://www.ericsson.com/news/170127-ericsson-supports-openecomp-management-orchestration_244010065_c



