Ericsson and Telstra Demo Encryption over 10Gbps Transpacific Link

Ericsson and Telstra demonstrated the ability to encrypt data securely while in transit between Los Angeles and Melbourne at 10Gbps. The tests used Ciena's ultra-low latency 10G wire-speed encryption solution.



The companies said the trial demonstrates the advanced security that can be delivered while data is "in transit".



Darrin Webb, Executive Director of International Operations and Services, Telstra, says: "Our market-leading subsea cable network is the largest in the Asia-Pacific region and this innovation continues our commitment to providing customers with a world-class network experience. The outcome of this test shows that data can now be encrypted while in transit across a long distance, while maintaining the speed and reliability our customers have come to expect from our international network. We will continue to work with Ericsson and Ciena to take this trial to the next level with a 100Gbps encryption test."



http://www.telstra.com

http://www.ericsson.com