Ericsson and Cisco to Deliver IP Upgrade for Telefonica Guatemala

Ericsson and Cisco will provide Telefonica Guatemala with a new IP backbone based on Cisco’s aggregation services routers (ASR 9010 and ASR 1001) and Ericsson’s integration services. The solution, which includes Ericsson’s implementation and integration services, as well as Cisco® routers , will expand Telefonica Guatemala’s current network backbone. It will support new capacity and features, including Ethernet services, VPNs, and IPv6. The network modernization also paves the way for future network requirements based on Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and cloud implementations. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Daniel Delisante, Regional CTO, Telefonica Central America, says: “We selected Ericsson based on our longstanding relationship, and trust that the new Ericsson and Cisco partnership will bring value to Telefonica in Central America. As the demand for high-speed broadband and application coverage is continually increasing, we are happy to offer our subscribers a modern, IP-based network throughout Guatemala.”



