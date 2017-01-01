Ericsson and Cisco Land Vodafone Hutchison as Key Customer

Ericsson and Cisco Systems have been selected to transform and virtualize Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA)'s networks. The deal represents the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on Telecom Cloud infrastructure.



The joint architecture solution comprises of Ericsson Hyperscale Datacenter System and software components such as Ericsson Cloud Execution Environment, Ericsson Cloud Manager, Cloud SDN controller; together with Cisco WAN Automation Engine, Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), Cisco IP Network VNFs including IOS XR 9000v and Cloud Services Router 1000v, and both virtualized and physical security technologies such as the Adaptive Security Appliance and Cisco Firepower security gateway, along with services and support. This builds on VHA's selection, in 2014, of Ericsson to replace and upgrade VHA's complete core network, including virtual EPC and virtual IMS/ Voice over LTE.



The companies said this upgrade will enable VHA to better prepare for new emerging services and to evolve its core network to increase the level of agility and programmability from network slicing. Ericsson will lead the transformation program, having responsibility for not only building the infrastructure but ensuring the delivery of an end-to-end operational system.



Rima Qureshi, Head of Region North America and responsible for the strategic partnership with Cisco at Ericsson says: "This major transformation deal clearly demonstrates Ericsson's global end-to-end transformation and operations capabilities as a trusted transformation partner. As the first collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on .Telecom Cloud infrastructure, it also shows how our global partnership is speeding digital transformation for customers across industries.



Yvette Kanouff senior vice president, general manager, service provider business, Cisco, says: "Cisco and Ericsson have been working with key strategic accounts around the globe to validate a telecom cloud infrastructure. This broad and significant engagement with VHA demonstrates how our two companies are utilizing our complementary assets to deliver technical and commercial innovation and systems integration leadership to the benefit of our customers."



