Ericsson and China Mobile sign MoU for IoT, Cloud RAN

Ericsson and China Mobile signed a strategic agreement to cooperate on the Internet of Things. Ericsson signed a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), the research division of China Mobile, to initiate the collaborative research and development of Cloud RAN.



On the IoT front, China Mobile will use the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform to streamline the process for provisioning, as well as deploy services to capitalize on new business opportunities. With the Ericsson platform, China Mobile will be able to integrate resources of roaming partners and offer global enterprise customers reliable connectivity based on service level agreements. Other benefits include a common and unified approach to customer portals and selection of access network.



Regarding cloud RAN, the cooperation between China Mobile and Ericsson is set to a two-year duration that aims to unify the understanding of Cloud RAN and jointly define Cloud RAN use cases. The companies will conduct joint research of the key technologies related to Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) based Cloud RAN, the construction of the Cloud RAN architecture for future 5G use cases, and towards the standardization of the related interfaces and capability



Yuejia Sha, Executive Vice President, China Mobile, says: "China Mobile expects to have 200 million IoT connections by 2017. We stick to the strategy of open cooperation with our partners for win-win results. China Mobile strengthens the collaboration with global leading enterprises of advanced platform, application and intelligent hardware to drive the rapid development of our industry, and provides superior applications and services to our customers."

Chris Houghton, Head of Region North East Asia, Ericsson, says: "We are very proud to be selected by China Mobile as a strategic partner for Internet of Things. These types of applications will also help promote the development and deployment of 5G technology. We look forward to supporting China Mobile and developing this business while accelerating large-scale deployments of Internet of Things across the world."



http://www.ericsson.com