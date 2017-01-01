Monday, January 30, 2017

Dense Fiber Connectivity for New York City

ZENFI is rolling out over 400 route miles of high-density fiber cabling across New York City to serve the growing demand for bandwidth especially from mobile networks.

Walter Cannon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ZenFi,  discusses the wholesale fiber market in NYC, including the recent partnership with Cross River Fiber of New Jersey to collaborate on metro cross-connects across the wider metropolitan region.

Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

See: https://youtu.be/fv4XLCl6hC0


