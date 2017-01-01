Dense Fiber Connectivity for New York City





ZENFI is rolling out over 400 route miles of high-density fiber cabling across New York City to serve the growing demand for bandwidth especially from mobile networks.



Walter Cannon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ZenFi, discusses the wholesale fiber market in NYC, including the recent partnership with Cross River Fiber of New Jersey to collaborate on metro cross-connects across the wider metropolitan region.



Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



See: https://youtu.be/fv4XLCl6hC0



