DataGryd Upgrades 60 Hudson Facility

DataGryd has completed a series of infrastructure updates at its 60 Hudson facility in lower Manhattan, offering built-to-suit colocation opportunities to incoming tenants. The facility has 180,000 square-feet of immediately available colocation space available.



DataGryd's 60 Hudson data center delivers access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. The high-density colocation space uses a proprietary MicroGryd technology, offering dual contingencies and delivering the highest value in energy efficiency with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 12,000 kW of power. The facility also offers a turn-key, high-power data center space known as the MegaSuite, which provides technology-driven operational efficiencies that result in reduced costs for entry and power. Each suite is tenant-optimized, delivering low operational and capital expenses to maximize clients' capital preservation. In addition to these offerings, DataGryd recently launched its new Cloud Core Ecology™ Solution (Cx2) at ITW 2016. This on-demand space leverages fortified colocation facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements for burgeoning cloud providers.www.DataGryd.com