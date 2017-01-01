Dan Pitt Joins MEF as Senior Vice President

The MEF announced the appointment of Dan Pitt as Senior Vice President with a mandate to evangelize the MEF Third Network vision and technical program, harness SDNFV in the LSO (Lifecycle Services Orchestration) framework and open APIs, and expand the MEF community and ecosystem.



Dr. Pitt is the former executive director of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF).



“Dan is a pioneer of the software-defined networking industry and has played a pivotal role in the evolution of SDN from concept to adoption,” states Nan Chen, President of MEF. “We are honored to welcome Dan to the MEF leadership team as we lead the transformation to agile, assured, and orchestrated network services on a global scale.”



“MEF has a critical mass of more than 200 members, including 130+ service providers, and an astonishing track record of spearheading the creation of an $80+ billion market of new services and technologies,” comments Dr. Pitt. “Significantly, MEF members’ core competency of services, operations, and orchestration makes the organization the ideal vehicle to deliver real-world, global deployment of SDNFV and LSO. I am thrilled to be part of the innovative team MEF continues to build."



