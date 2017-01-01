Comcast Business Launches DOCSIS 3.1 Service with 1 Gig and 500 Mbps Tiers

Comcast Business is rolling out DOCSIS 3.1-based Internet service to business customers in its Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Nashville service areas. "Business Internet 1 Gig" and "Business Internet 500" speed tiers are now available to thousands of business customers in these Comcast service areas using the company’s existing network.



Comcast said the new tiers of service complement existing gigabit and multi-gigabit options already available to Comcast Business customers, including Comcast Business Ethernet, which the company launched and has been expanding nationally since 2011. Those services can support speeds of 100 gigabits per second over fiber.



"High-capacity, high-performance internet can be a difference-maker for businesses that want to leverage software-as-a-service applications to improve their operations or enhance the customer experience by offering in-store Wi-Fi or a robust e-commerce site," said Kevin O’Toole, senior vice president of Product Management at Comcast Business. "DOCSIS 3.1 business internet service offers a new and easy plug-and-play option for accessing gigabit speeds in any business environment – whether that is a large distributed enterprise across a wide geographic area or a small business with one or a few locations."



Comcast Business plans to launch Business Internet 1 Gig and Business Internet 500 in the majority of its service areas throughout 2017 and into 2018.



