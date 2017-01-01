Comcast Business Brings 10 Gbps Private Links to Microsoft's Cloud

Comcast Business is now supporting 10 Gbps private connectivity for enterprise customers to the Microsoft Cloud, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. The Azure ExpressRoute service is available to its more than one million Comcast Business Ethernet-enabled buildings nationwide.



The private cloud connectivity service provides businesses with predictable and often better performance, security and availability compared to connecting over the open internet, and is backed by a service level agreement (SLA). Comcast Business is now a member of the Microsoft ExpressRoute partner program.



"As businesses increasingly rely on cloud services to virtualize more of their IT applications, they require connectivity with measurable performance, reliability and security," said Rosemary Cochran, principal at Vertical Systems Group. "The addition of Comcast Business to the Microsoft ExpressRoute partner network offers companies the cloud connectivity they need, backed by the reach and flexibility of Comcast’s expansive Ethernet service footprint."



