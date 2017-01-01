Comcast Announces Multi-Platform, Direct-to-Consumer Solution for OTT Providers

Comcast Technology Solutions, which is a division of Comcast Cable, has expanded its direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution to help content providers build, launch, and manage over-the-top (OTT) experiences.



The expanded D2C solution offers video processing, management, multi-CDN distribution, and playout capabilities, as well as a powerful out-of-the box suite of monetization options spanning subscription management, promotion, storefront enablement, and billing. The solution is built with an innovative UX integration layer that allows UX providers to easily develop pre-integrated multi-platform application templates for maximum speed and flexibility.



Comcast Technology said its turnkey solution supports a variety of monetization models, with maximum flexibility and simplified pricing for enterprise customers."Content providers are increasingly interested in establishing direct-to-consumer businesses, but quickly become overwhelmed by the challenges of building, deploying, and managing OTT solutions seamlessly across any screen," said Barry Tishgart, Vice President of Comcast Technology Solutions."Customers want simplicity, repeatability, and speed, but they don't want to be locked into a one-size-fits all approach that can't evolve with their audiences and business needs. Our turnkey solution enables content providers to reduce complexity, accelerate time to market, and optimize their workflows, user experience, and monetization models as needed."