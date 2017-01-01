Cisco and Ericsson Extend Partnership to Wi-Fi

Ericsson and Cisco are extending their strategic partnership to include a new Wi-Fi solution n0amed Evolved Wi-Fi Networks (EWN).



The joint offering combines Ericsson's 3GPP access, core networks and applications with Cisco's Wi-Fi portfolio, to provide reliable Wi-Fi with the highest performance to Ericsson's mobile, cable and other industries customers. The design and deployment will be handled by Ericsson's services organization, with full product support from Cisco. EWN can be offered as a fully managed service with the global reach of more than 180 countries.



Highlights include:





- Integrating Cisco WLAN with either Ericsson macro or indoor access networks via Ericsson's unique Real Time Traffic Steering feature enables operators to steer users between mobile and Wi-Fi access networks, ensuring the best end-user experience. Core Network Integration - Integrating Cisco WLAN into Ericsson packet core using trusted configurations will allow operators to offer all their core network services over Wi-Fi for multimode devices. Ericsson's highly successful Wi-Fi Calling capabilities already deliver seamless voice mobility over Cisco WLAN.