Cisco Acquires AppDynamics for $3.7 Billion

Cisco agreed to acquire AppDynamics, a start-up based in San Francisco, for approximately $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards. AppDynamics will be run as a new software business unit in Cisco's IoT and Applications business.



AppDynamics offers an Application Intelligence Platform that helps businesses proactively monitor, manage, analyze and optimize complex software environments, providing real-time, actionable IT operational and business insights into application performance, user experience, and business outcomes — all in real time. AppDynamics said its helps ensure maximum application and business performance, greatly improved DevOps collaboration for faster delivery, and enhanced analytical insight leading to better decision-making.



Cisco said real-time visibility and intelligence at the network, security and application layers is transformational for companies."Applications have become the lifeblood of a company's success. Keeping those apps running and performing well has never been more important. Unfortunately, that job has only gotten harder, as IT departments and developers struggle with a tangled web of disconnected, complex data that's hard to understand," said Rowan Trollope, Cisco senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Internet of Things and Applications Business Group. "The combination of Cisco and AppDynamics will allow us to provide end to end visibility and intelligence from the network through to the application; which, combined with security and scale, and help IT to drive a new level of business results.""AppDynamics is empowering companies to build and successfully run the applications they need to compete in today's digital world," said David Wadhwani, AppDynamics CEO and president. "With digital transformation, companies must re-define their relationships with customers through software. We're excited to join Cisco, as it will enable us to help more companies around the globe."