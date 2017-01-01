Ciena Cites Deployments with Southern Cross Cable and QTS Realty

Ciena announced two significant optical transport deployments: Southern Cross Cable Network and QTS Realty Trust.



Southern Cross Cable Network, which owns and operates a trans-Pacific submarine cable network connecting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Hawaii to the mainland United States, is leveraging Ciena’s Blue Planet V-WAN to support its recently introduced Gigaflex Elastic bandwidth-on-demand capability. Ciena said this allows Southern Cross to flexibly and dynamically provide on-demand virtual network capabilities that enable its customers to quickly provision high-speed, high-capacity network resources. The Southern Cross Gigaflex elastic solution also usesthe 5400 and 8700 Packetwave platforms, providing a next-generation software and hardware architecture.



QTS Realty Trust, an international provider of data center, managed hosting and cloud services, is deploying Ciena’s Waveserver stackable data center interconnect (DCI) platform to provide its customers up to 400 Gbps connectivity between its new Chicago data center and Lakeside Technology Center (350 East Cermak).



http://www.ciena.com



