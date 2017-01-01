Ciena Blue Planet Adds Analytics

Ciena is integrating analytics and machine learning into its Blue Planet portfolio to help service providers improve the end user experience and simplify network operations.



Specifically, Blue Planet Analytics combines analytics with orchestration and policy. It utilizes machine learning on data collected from multiple sources, including multiple network vendors, layers and physical or virtual domains. It can also take advantage of third party big data cluster systems such as Hadoop, Cloudera, and Hortonworks.



Ciena said the new capability and related applications gives operators the ability to visualize and identify trends in order to create more profitable services, better predict capacity requirements, and anticipate potential network and service disruptions before they take place.“We’ve long anticipated how today’s emerging trends like 5G, IoT and virtualization would fundamentally change networks and drive new business models. A natural extension of our Blue Planet software suite, our new Analytics capability and NHP application give operators a powerful mechanism to improve network performance and speed our customer’s transition to a more intelligent, automated, and profitable network,” stated Nirav Modi, Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet, Ciena.http://www.ciena.com