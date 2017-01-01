China Mobile Picks Nuage SDN for its Public Cloud

Nokia's Nuage Networks venture announced a key contract to supply its Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) for China Mobile's first commercial public cloud project.



China Mobile will use Nuage's highly-scalable SDN solution for a deployment of approximately 2,000 public cloud servers in Beijing and Guangzhou. Nuage Networks VSP enables China Mobile to virtualize its multi-tenant datacenter networks and establish connectivity among computing resources while at the same time providing more features to customers.



This deal strengthens the relationship between China Mobile and Nuage Networks, building on the deployment last year of Nuage Networks SDN technology in CMCC's DevOps private cloud architecture.



"The successful track record of Nuage Networks' VSP in major operators' clouds around the world, and our philosophy of building open cloud environments that avoid customer lock-in, were both instrumental in our ability to win China Mobile's first open bid for its datacenter SDN. We are excited to assist China Mobile to build a large-scale, high-performance cloud that includes all of the features required to meet their customers' needs," stated Yu Xiaohan, Head of Customer Business Team, CMCC at Nokia Networks China.



