CenturyLink Pushes into Big Data as a Service with Cloudera

CenturyLink launched Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) with Managed Cloudera, a new managed service offering that combines CenturyLink’s expertise in data and advanced analytics, network, cloud and application services with the highly secure Apache Hadoop-based data management and analytics platform from Cloudera.



CenturyLink said its BDaaS is enhanced by adding data and advanced analytics consulting services supported by a deep bench of Cloudera-certified data scientists and Cloudera Hadoop solution administrators, developers and architects. The solution, bolstered by CenturyLink’s global high-speed network connectivity, provides storage, processing, and management components deployed on CenturyLink Cloud Bare Metal servers. The bare metal private cloud environments have been certified by Cloudera.“Forward-thinking organizations around the world are quickly becoming more agile and responsive to their customers’ needs across all channels,” said Gary Gauba, chief enterprise relationship officer and president, Advanced Solutions Group, CenturyLink. “These enterprises are seeing significant competitive advantages by better leveraging their data, and our new managed service helps them achieve their big data objectives.”