CenturyLink Acquires SEAL Consulting for SAP Services

CenturyLink has acquired SEAL Consulting, Inc., a leading SAP solutions provider for enterprise-wide business and technology needs. Financial terms were not disclosed.



CenturyLink said the deal enhances its application transformation capabilities and expands CenturyLink's commitment to the SAP ecosystem and to providing integrated application/infrastructure solutions.



"We are excited to continue enhancing CenturyLink's IT Solutions and SAP capabilities through the addition of SEAL Consulting," said Girish Varma, president of global IT services and new market development at CenturyLink. "This acquisition significantly expands our existing integrated SAP solutions, leveraging our hosting and cloud infrastructures to add broader SAP implementation and application managed services capabilities to our portfolio. The acquisition also gives us deeper expertise in several additional industry verticals."



