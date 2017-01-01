BT Integrates Trend Micro into Cloud Portfolio

BT announced immediate availability of Trend Micro’s Deep Security data centre solution on BT’s Cloud Compute platform, enabling protection for physical, virtual, and cloud servers from a single integrated platform, on a pay-as-you-go basis.



Deep Security’s capabilities include anti-malware, host-based firewall, intrusion detection and prevention, integrity monitoring, log inspection, and globally trusted SSL certificates to protect customers from ransomware, advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks, etc. Deep Security is available across BT’s 22 global cloud delivery zones in 19 countries across Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Customers will receive the option to turn it on when they order Cloud Compute through BT’s award-winning Compute Management System (CMS). They can activate as many or as few modules as needed on all or specific parts of their cloud infrastructure.



Neil Lock, vice president of BT Compute at Global Services, BT, said: “Our customers are relying on cloud to help them accelerate their digital transformation. As a leading cloud services integrator, we aim to make that journey as smooth and easy as possible. By tightly integrating Trend Micro’s solution into our Compute portfolio we are giving our customers an option to use industry leading security thus simplifying cloud security and delivering on our Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy.”



