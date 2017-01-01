Börje Ekholm Takes Command at Ericsson

In June 2009, Hans Vestberg took over as CEO of Ericsson, replacing Carl-Henric Svanberg who had taken over as CEO of BP.

Hans Vestberg has stepped down as President and CEO and member of Ericsson's Board of Directors.Jan Frykhammar, Executive Vice President and CFO, will assume the CEO position until a new CEO is in office.The resignation comes under pressure from the company's Board of Directors, which issued a statement saying that new leadership is required to address changing market conditions and "drive the next phase of Ericsson's development." As stated during the disappointing financial report last week, the company must further cut expenses.In a press statement, Chairman of the Board Leif Johansson says: "Hans Vestberg has led the company for seven years through significant industry and company transformation. Hans has been instrumental in building strong relationships with key customers around the world and his leadership and energy have been an inspiration to employees and leaders across Ericsson. However, in the current environment and as the company accelerates its strategy execution, the Board of Directors has decided that the time is right for a new leader to drive the next phase in Ericsson's development."https://www.ericsson.com/news/2030327