Bitglass, a start-up based in Campbell, California, raised $45 million in series C funding for its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution.



In addition to new investor Future Fund, existing investors NEA, Norwest, Singtel Innov8 and others participated ratably. The round brings Bitglass’ total funding to $80 million. Bitglass will use the investment to fuel its global expansion in the U.S., EMEA and APAC regions."Cloud and mobile are driving business data beyond the firewall, introducing new security and compliance risks," said Nat Kausik, CEO, Bitglass. "Bitglass uniquely delivers real-time inline data protection in the cloud, at access, and on any device. This funding is testimony to our strong position in the market and fiscal health."