Barefoot Contributes Wedge 100B Switch Designs to OCP

Barefoot Networks unveiled two Wedge 100B switch designs based on its Tofino 6.5 Tb/s Ethernet switch chip: Wedge100BF-32X, a 3.2Tb/s 1RU 32x100GE switch and Wedge100BF-65X, a 6.5Tb/s 2RU 65x100GE switch.



The Wedge 100B switches support FBOSS, SONiC and several other switch operating systems, and can be controlled by the OCP's Switch Abstraction Interface (SAI) API, switchAPI (an extensible, open API) or APIs designed by the user. The default "switch.p4" program running on Tofino turns the Wedge 100B switches into a top-of-rack switch, with all the standard features expected in a data center. Users may add or remove features as they choose, add new protocols, change table sizes, give greater visibility and fold in middlebox functions, such as Layer-4 load-balancing. The Wedge 100B platforms also introduce several enhancements, including an optimized power supply unit, lower cost PCB design, improved Design For Manufacturability, beefier CPU module, etc. The switches run an updated version of OpenBMC.



"The Open Compute Networking Project is excited to see Barefoot Networks share two Wedge 100B hardware designs with the community," said Omar Baldonado, OCP Networking Project Co-Lead. "We look forward to seeing the new innovations enabled by these Wedge 100B designs and the flexibility that their programmable switching silicon brings to the industry."



"Barefoot Networks is delighted to share its Tofino based Wedge 100B switch designs with the Open Compute Project community," said Martin Izzard, Co-Founder & CEO, Barefoot Networks. "With Wedge 100B platforms, the OCP ecosystem, network owners and architects have unprecedented access to a fully disaggregated networking stack down to the forwarding plane, enabling them to build networks that best suit their needs."



