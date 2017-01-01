Aviatrix Raises $15 Million for Hybrid Cloud

Aviatrix Systems, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, raised $15 million in Series B funding for its hybrid cloud networking solutions.



Aviatrix provides a centralized controller and lightweight gateway software that simplifies the creation, deletion, and management of hybrid cloud networks. Enterprises use Aviatrix to create scalable and secure interconnections across multiple private data centers and public cloud regions. Aviatrix can also support cloud-native environments and multi-cloud architectures by enabling interconnections between different public cloud providers.



The oversubscribed round, which brings the company’s total funding to $25 million, was led by new investor CRV and joined by existing investors Formation 8 and Ignition Partners.



“Aviatrix’s disruptive vision is to make hybrid cloud networking as simple, dynamic, and elastic as compute and storage,” said Steven Mih, CEO of Aviatrix. “This is an exciting time for Aviatrix, as we expand on the success of our one-click hybrid cloud networking solution which helps our customers simplify and accelerate migration of their applications to the cloud. We look forward to working with our financial partners and advisory board to further develop our business and continue to bring meaningful cloud networking products to market.”



