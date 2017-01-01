AT&T Hits Financial Targets as Revenue & Income Dip

AT&T posted Q4 consolidated revenues of $41.8 billion, down from $42.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Compared with results for the fourth quarter of 2015, operating expenses were $37.6 billion versus $34.6 billion; operating income was $4.2 billion versus $7.5 billion; and operating income margin was 10.2% versus 17.9%.



Fourth-quarter net income attributable to AT&T totaled $2.4 billion, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 billion, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Cash from operating activities was $10.1 billion in the fourth quarter, and capital expenditures were $6.5 billion.



“2016 was a transformational year for AT&T, one in which we made tremendous progress toward our goal of becoming the global leader in telecom, media and technology,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO. “We launched DIRECTV NOW, our innovative over-the-top streaming service. Our 5G evolution plans and improved spectrum position are paving the way for the next-generation of super-fast mobile and fixed networks. And we shook-up the industry with our landscape-changing deal to acquire Time Warner, the logical next step in our strategy to bring together world-class content with best-in-class distribution which will drive innovation and more choice for consumers."



Some highlights:







2.8 million wireless net adds in Q4, including 1.5 million U.S. and 1.3 million Mexico

9.5 million wireless net adds for full year 2016, including 6.2 million U.S. and 3.3 million Mexico

1.1 million branded smartphones added to subscriber base in Q4

Best-ever postpaid phone churn of 0.98% in Q4

Wireless postpaid churn of 1.16% in Q4

Strong DIRECTV NOW launch with more than 200,000 paid net adds

235,000 U.S. DIRECTV satellite net adds with stable linear TV subscriber base

149,000 IP broadband net adds with stable total broadband base

Nearly 400 million North American 4G LTE POPs

