Aryaka Raises $45 Million for SD-WAN

Aryaka, a start-up offering SD-WAN solutions, completed a $45 million Series D round of financing to support its global expansion.



The company said it has delivered over 100 percent year-over-year growth for five consecutive quarters and now has more than 500 global enterprise customers with sites in 63 countries around the world.



The investment was led by Third Point Ventures, added new investor Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), and included participation from existing investors.



“We are excited about the funding from Third Point Ventures and from DTCP, which is the first telecommunications company to make a major investment in global SD-WAN,” said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO at Aryaka Networks. “This investment further validates our global SD-WAN technology and sends a signal to the market that Aryaka represents the future of global connectivity.”



Additionally, Aidan Cullen has joined Aryaka’s leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Aidan is a finance executive and strategic leader with more than 25 years of experience in global technology companies within the software, networking, and telecommunications industries. He has held CFO positions at CliQr Technology (Cisco), Gigamon, Sylantro Systems (Broadsoft), and Tasman Networks (Nortel).



