Aquantia Supplies Silicon for Dell EMC Open Networking Switch

Dell EMC Networking is using Aquantia's multi-Gig AQrate PHY products for its new N-Series family of Open Networking campus switches.



Aquantia said its AQrate silicon delivers up to 5 Gbps throughput over 100m of Cat5e/Cat6 cables. Aquantia and major industry players co-founded the NBASE-T Alliance to further develop and promote the technology. In September 2016, this multi-Gig technology was formally approved as the IEEE 802.3bz standard. Aquantia's AQrate product line - with single, dual and quad-port configurations - is the only PHY technology in mass production today enabling network scaling to both 5 and 2.5GbE on Cat5e and Cat6 cabling infrastructure.



"Digital transformation and the increasing reliance on wireless networks creates a real need for next-generation network infrastructure," said Jeffrey Baher, senior director, Product and Technical Marketing, Dell Networking. "Working with Aquantia, our goal is to help customers future proof investments by implementing higher-speed 2.5 and 5G multi-gig switch solutions with greater capabilities and confidence.""Aquantia is honored to have the opportunity to work with Dell EMC and its new N-Series family of Open Networking campus switches," said Faraj Aalaei, Chairman and CEO of Aquantia. "By combining our AQrate technology with Dell EMC's Open Networking systems, we can help unlock unmatched choice and capability when it comes to end-user and campus networks. This design win is another example of Aquantia's traction in the rapidly expanding enterprise market, which further solidifies our position as a leading supplier of high-speed Ethernet connectivity solutions."