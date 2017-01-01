Aptilo Powers Wi-Fi in the London Underground

Aptilo Networks confirmed that its Wi-Fi service management solutions are being used by 3UK to serve some 500K subscribers with Wi-Fi in the London Underground.



3UK, which had no Wi-Fi capabilities prior to the launch in 2014, built its Wi-Fi service from the ground-up using the Aptilo Managed Service through an existing Wi-Fi access network deployed across the London Underground by Virgin Media. Mobile users in the Underground stations are able to register for service using a customized web portal integrated with 3UK's my3 customer care portal. Once registered, the Aptilo Wi-Fi service management solution remembers users and provides returning users with a seamless, automatic login.







The operator is using a high-capacity Wi-Fi network to bridge the gap between 3UK's leading 4G network and metro stations where mobile coverage can be difficult to obtain."For 3UK this is a clear win-win; they reduce costs by deploying through a third-party network and are able to provide a Wi-Fi service which is fully integrated with existing mobile data services," said Frédéric Servat, Regional Account Director, EMEA, Aptilo Networks.http://www.aptilo.com