AppsFlyer Raises $56 Million for Mobile Analytics

AppsFlyer, a start-up based in San Francisco, raised an additional $56 million in Series C financing for its mobile attribution and marketing data analytics.



AppsFlyer's mission is to make the marketing industry more measureable. The company said that over the past 2 years its revenues have grown by 500% and staff from 40 to 240 people across 12 global offices. AppsFlyer measures $6 billion in mobile marketing spend annually, processes over 300 billion mobile events every month, has more than 2,000 integrated partners and supports over ten thousand marketers as clients. In addition to their existing measurement partnerships with major industry players including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, AppsFlyer was recently selected as a measurement partner by Pinterest, Tencent, Adobe, Yahoo!, and IBM.



“Our mission is to focus on our clients and provide the marketing measurement platform they need to become successful in a hyper-competitive space,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer. “In the past two years we delivered some game-changing products that fundamentally make marketing more accessible, measurable and predictable. This funding round will continue to fuel our product development and advance our strategy to build the ultimate measurement platform for marketers.”



