Zayo Supplies Metro Fiber and Wavelengths to Genomics Firm

Zayo was selected to deliver dark fiber and wavelength connectivity in a major West Coast metro market to a leading genomics firm. The connectivity, which will use Zayo's existing fiber network, includes a dark fiber connection between the client’s headquarters and data center, along with secure, high-bandwidth wavelength connectivity among satellite offices, headquarters and the data center.



“Our dark fiber provided a significant competitive advantage in winning this business in an exciting and rapidly expanding market,” said Chris Morley, Zayo’s chief operating officer. “The customer required a solution that could scale to accommodate continued growth, and also wanted the flexibility to use and manage their own equipment. We’re well positioned to provide them both dark and lit services that meet their specific needs -- and, more broadly, to meet the growing communications infrastructure demand in this emerging sector.”



http://www.zayo.com



