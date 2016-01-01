SUPERNAP Opens in Milano

SUPERNAP International officially opened "the largest, most advanced data center in Southern Europe." The new facility is built to the specifications of the company's flagship, Tier IV Gold-rated Switch LAS VEGAS multi-tenant/colocation data center.



The SUPERNAP ITALIA data center in Milano will include:



42,000 square meters of data center space with four data halls

40 mega volt amps of power distributed through two 132 kilovolt transmission paths

Proprietary tri-redundant UPS power system

Up to 40 kilowatts of power per cabinet

200 multi-carrier fiber couples with separate paths

Patented Switch SHIELD: dual independent roof decks rated to withstand 322 kph winds

24/7 on-site network operations center (NOC), fire, safety and security

On-site, on-net member resources including conference spaces



The company said 500 cabinets and more than 3.3 megawatts of power have already been sold.



"The lightning fast growth of the data that is running our planet has driven the demand from our clients who are global, industry-leading companies to be operating inside the most advanced, innovative and sustainable data center environment," according to SUPERNAP ITALIA Managing Director Luca Beltramino, a data center industry veteran who recently joined to lead the Italian operation. "They want their worldwide technology operations in the SUPERNAP International data centers."



Telia Carrier, the operator of one of the world's largest fiber-optic networks chose SUPERNAP ITALIA's data center in Milano as a key location for its expansion in Southern Europe. "Telia Carrier is expanding into the SUPERNAP ITALIA data center for many reasons, including its high standards of data center security, availability and scalability, in addition to its carrier-neutrality and key geographical position," said Davide Binaghi, managing director of Telia Carrier Italy.



http://www.supernap.com



