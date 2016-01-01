Sprint Commits to Create or Bring Back to America 5,000 Jobs

Sprint announced a commitment to create or bring back to America 5,000 jobs by the end of its fiscal year 2017.



“We are excited to work with President-Elect Trump and his Administration to do our part to drive economic growth and create jobs in the U.S.,” said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. “We believe it is critical for business and government to partner together to create more job opportunities in the U.S. and ensure prosperity for all Americans.”



Sprint said it anticipates these jobs will support a variety of functions across the organization including its Customer Care and Sales teams.



