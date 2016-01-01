SK Telecom Selects Coriant 100G for New Undersea Link

SK Telecom has selected a Coriant submarine solution to extend 100G connectivity to Ulleungdo Island, which lies off the east coast of Korea.



The deployment will use the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform and Coriant Transport Network Management System (TNMS).



"Uncompromising quality is critical in today’s transport networks as they scale to support ever-increasing amounts of customer traffic," said Petri Markkanen, General Manager and Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, Coriant. "Following rigorous testing for this submarine application, SK Telecom selected the Coriant hiT 7300 submarine solution for its superior 100G reach and performance, as well as proven features including flexible configuration, advanced optical link control, and integrated RAMAN amplification."



